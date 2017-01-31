Share story

The Associated Press

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York cardiologist who conspired to have another doctor attacked following a professional dispute has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Moschetto (muh-SHEH’-toh) offered an undercover officer $5,000 to have the other doctor beaten and $20,000 to have him killed. Moschetto was recorded on video giving the officer $500 and blank prescriptions as a deposit.

When investigators searched Moschetto’s mansion in Sands Point, they found weapons hidden behind a motorized bookcase.

Prosecutors say Moschetto also hired an intermediary to set the other doctor’s office on fire.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Moschetto pleaded guilty in October to arson, weapon, drug and conspiracy charges. Two other men were also charged. One pleaded guilty. The other was acquitted.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2kdbxf5 ) reports his medical license will be suspended.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

The Associated Press