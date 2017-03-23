CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say a car has been stolen with a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy inside who are now missing.
Cathedral City police say the two brothers were in a Honda Accord that was stolen on Thursday night. The boys were in their babysitters’ car when she stepped out for an errand and someone stole it.
An Amber Alert has been issued for the white, four-door 2016 Accord with license plate 7TJR654.
The alert says the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.
Police say they have no information on the suspect.
Cathedral City is about 7 miles southeast of Palm Springs and about 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
