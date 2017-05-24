DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fire at a gas station ignited by a car slamming into a pump has killed one person in Florida.
Local news organizations report the fire erupted at a BP station in Dania Beach on Tuesday night after a driver plowed into a gas pump, killing a person.
Broadcast outlet WTVJ reports no one was pumping gas at the time of the crash, and the impact was so strong that the pump nearly ended up on a nearby road.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and authorities add that the victim wasn’t immediately identified.
