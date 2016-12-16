SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A car plowed into a bus stop in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Friday during lunchtime, injuring 10 people including two critically, authorities and local media said.

Police spokeswoman Giselle Talkoff said the accident happened at 12:30 p.m. on a street in Chinatown that is lined with restaurants and small retail shops. Witnesses reported a chaotic scene, with at least one of the injured bleeding profusely.

Shattered glass covered the sidewalk at the site of the crash, which caused part of the bus stop to collapse.

It was not immediately known what caused the car to lose control and drive into the bus stop, Talkoff said. The driver of the vehicle was among the 10 injured, she said. Two of the injured were being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents Chinatown, told the San Francisco Chronicle he saw bleeding victims.

One was bleeding profusely in what Peskin described as a “pretty horrific scene.”

___

Information from: KNTV-TV.