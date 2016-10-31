WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a car in Vice President Joe Biden’s motorcade hit three other vehicles. The car Biden was riding in was not involved, and he was not hurt.
State Police spokesman Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said in an email that the crashed occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday in Wilmington. He says a car in the motorcade struck a trooper’s vehicle and two other cars. Hale says he was uncertain whether the cars that were hit were moving or parked.
Police say one person in one of the civilian cars was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Biden’s office says the vice president was not injured, nor anyone on his staff. Biden has a home in Wilmington, which he returns to on weekends.
