BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a yelling match over littering ended with a woman hitting a man with her car in a grocery store parking lot in Beverly Hills.
Police say they arrested two suspects in the car — a 22-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman — on suspicion of attempted murder. Their names were not released.
Cell phone video obtained by KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2rfy3ac ) shows the victim arguing with someone in a car Friday night.
The driver circles back into the parking lot at least twice. At one point the man rolls shopping carts into the front of the moving car before the driver swerves into the man, slamming him into a wall, then speeds off.
The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
