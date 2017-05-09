HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Suspected insurgents in Thailand have detonated a car bomb outside a busy shopping center in the south of the country, ripping the building apart and injuring dozens of people.
A military spokesman says insurgents first set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb Tuesday at the mall’s entrance in the city of Pattani.
A list of injured posted at Pattani Hospital’s emergency room indicated 37 people were wounded.
Muslim separatists have waged a bloody insurgency for years in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.
