CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian security official says a car bomb exploded near the home of a senior assistant to the country’s prosecutor general.
The official says the Thursday blast took place in the upscale Tagammu Khamis suburb, steps away from the house of Zakraya Abdel-Aziz. One person was injured apparently from flying shrapnel, he said.
He gave no further details and he spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press.
Egypt has been rocked by a series of suicide car bombings and attacks, mostly claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate in the aftermath of the military ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
The violence has subsided slightly over the past year, amid tight security measures and an extensive security crackdown on government critics.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.