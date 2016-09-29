CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian security official says a car bomb exploded near the home of a senior assistant to the country’s prosecutor general.

The official says the Thursday blast took place in the upscale Tagammu Khamis suburb, steps away from the house of Zakraya Abdel-Aziz. One person was injured apparently from flying shrapnel, he said.

He gave no further details and he spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press.

Egypt has been rocked by a series of suicide car bombings and attacks, mostly claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate in the aftermath of the military ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

The violence has subsided slightly over the past year, amid tight security measures and an extensive security crackdown on government critics.