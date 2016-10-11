SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a boat that capsized in San Francisco Bay may have been overloaded.
San Francisco Police Officer Jack Nyce tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2dscSKP) the a 34-foot Silverton cabin cruiser was designed to safely carry between 10 or 12 people but it was carrying 27 adults and three children when it flipped and sank Saturday.
Rescue crews transported five adults and three children, two of them in critical condition, to area hospitals.
All have been released, including a 4-year-old boy who had stopped breathing when he was plucked from the water.
Officials said there were a lot of boats on the water because of Fleet Week, and crews were able to reach the distressed boat quickly.
Police found the sunken vessel near Pier 45 on Monday.
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com
