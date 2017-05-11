WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police are investigating threats against a Republican congressman from Virginia who received a threatening message on Facebook.

The Lynchburg News and Advance cites a spokesman for Rep. Tom Garrett saying the threat was sent to his campaign’s Facebook page and that a prior threat was called into Garrett’s office in Washington.

Garrett spokesman Andrew Griffin told the newspaper that the Capitol Police are working with social media and technology companies to identify the person who made the most recent threat, which came from a fake Facebook account.

The paper said Garrett told reporters at a town hall on Tuesday that the threats had prompted a beefed-up law enforcement presence at the event.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman said the department does not comment on pending investigations.