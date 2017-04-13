PARIS (AP) — A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a film about AIDS activism are among 18 films competing for the top prizes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which organizers hope can help counter nationalist sentiment.
The festival is embracing virtual reality and cell phone video as it marks its 70th birthday this year. Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux and President Pierre Lescure announced in Paris on Thursday the dozens of films competing and showing at the May 17-28 festival.
Contenders for the Palme d’Or include Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, and American director Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler.
Russian, Ukrainian, French, Korean and Greek films are among other films in the top competition.
