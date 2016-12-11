NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn’s hometown church in Ohio has held a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of the hero-astronaut.
People gathered Sunday night at Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord, where Glenn was a lifelong member. The Zanesville Times Recorder (http://ohne.ws/2hedb0B ) reports they said prayers, sang songs and shared stories of the man many of them knew and loved.
Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate. He died Thursday at the age of 95.
Glenn is expected to lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Statehouse Rotunda. The event will be open to the public.
Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com
