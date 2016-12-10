BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s candidates are trying to stir up enthusiasm for Saturday’s election, seeking to persuade people to cast ballots in a runoff expected to draw less than a third of registered voters.
Remaining to be decided are an open U.S. Senate seat and two open U.S. House seats, the nation’s last congressional races.
Republican Senate candidate John Kennedy drew star power for his closing argument Friday. President-elect Donald Trump headlined a Baton Rouge rally, urging voters to support Kennedy.
Democratic Senate candidate Foster Campbell spent his final day ahead of the runoff having a barbecue lunch with supporters in Alexandria, before heading to a Lake Charles union hall.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
Secretary of State Tom Schedler predicted turnout could dip below 30 percent. Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.