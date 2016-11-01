LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The father of a candidate for a Maine state House seat says his son has moved out of state for college and is no longer running.
The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ejKNbm ) that candidate Elliot Chicoine is now living in Arizona. The Republican’s name remains on the ballot in Maine, however, because he never notified election officials that he was dropping out of the race.
Officially, Democrat Roger Fuller and Chicoine are battling to represent northern Lewiston.
Chicoine has not campaigned and his latest finance report shows that he has neither raised nor spent any money in the race.
It’s unclear what would happen if Chicoine wins the election. Fuller says he’s worried voters may not be aware that his opponent isn’t running.
Chicoine declined an opportunity to comment.
Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com
