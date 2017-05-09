ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic candidate in Georgia’s special congressional election has proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

News outlets report that Jon Ossoff and Alisha Kramer became engaged Friday night.

She is a third-year medical student at Emory University.

Both Kramer and Ossoff grew up in the metro Atlanta area and graduated from Georgetown University. They have been dating for 12 years.

Ossoff faces Republican Karen Handel in the special election’s June 20 runoff.

Republicans and Democrats alike see the contest as an important barometer of President Donald Trump’s standing ahead of 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats will try to regain control of Congress.

The Georgia district was represented previously by Trump’s new health secretary, Tom Price.