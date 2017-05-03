Share story

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they are investigating what happened when a Republican legislator who is running for Pennsylvania governor grabbed a camera from a man who works for a liberal opposition research group.

State Sen. Scott Wagner said Wednesday he “assisted in removing” the camera because the man had no business filming him during a speech at a private country club.

Before going after him, Wagner accused the cameraman of trespassing and told his audience , “You’re about to see your senator in action.” He then grabbed the camera and took it out of the room.

The cameraman was working for Washington-based American Bridge 21st Century. An American Bridge spokeswoman says the camera was returned but not the memory card.

Wagner is seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018.

The confrontation was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

