LOS ANGELES (AP) — The daughter of “Fuller House” star and “The View” co-host Candace Cameron Bure (BUR’-ay) has been eliminated from NBC’s “The Voice.”
Coach Adam Levine praised 18-year-old Natasha Bure’s performance but ended up choosing crooner Riley Elmore over her to move on to the next round following Monday night’s performance.
While disappointed, Bure thanked Levine for initially picking her for his team. Her mother showed support backstage, telling Natasha that she was proud and that Natasha “can walk out of here with your head held high.”
Bure’s father is former NHL player Valeri Bure.
