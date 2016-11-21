LONDON (AP) — The father of a four-year-old girl whose struggle with a rare form of cancer drew widespread sympathy in Britain has announced that she has died.

Andrew Whelan said on Facebook on Sunday that his daughter Jessica had died that morning.

He said he felt “both sadness and relief in informing you all that Jessica finally found peace,” adding that her suffering had ended.

The Lancashire girl’s plight had attracted widespread sympathy as her father posted photos of her struggle with neuroblastoma in the months before it took her life. It is a rare form of cancer that primarily hits babies and young children.

He said he was able to have a final “big cuddle” with his daughter before her death. He has been raising money to help fight the disease.