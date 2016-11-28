TORONTO (AP) — A spokeswoman says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be attending the funeral of Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Andree-Lyne Halle, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed Monday that the prime minister will not visit Cuba for the funeral.
Trudeau was heavily criticized on Saturday for describing Castro as a “legendary revolutionary and orator” and “a remarkable leader” in a statement.
That prompted criticism on Twitter from two Republican U.S. senators, Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, both Cuban-Americans. Rubio called Trudeau’s remarks “shameful.”
Castro attended the funeral of Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, a longtime friend, in Montreal in 2000.
A spokeswoman for Governor General David Johnston, Queen Elizabeth’s II representative as Canada’s head of state, says he will attend a commemoration for Castro in Havana on Tuesday, but not Sunday’s funeral.
This story has been corrected to show that Canada’s governor general will attend a commemoration for Castro on Tuesday, but not the funeral on Sunday..
