CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — An inquiry committee of the Canadian Judicial Council says a judge who asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn’t just keep her knees together should lose his job.

Court transcripts show Robin Camp also called the complainant “the accused” throughout the trial and told her “pain and sex sometimes go together.”

The committee said Wednesday Camp’s conduct was “so manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of the impartiality” that he should lose his job.

It’s now up to the Canadian Judicial Council to decide whether the recommendation should be taken to the federal justice minister, who has final say on Camp’s fate.

Camp previously apologized for what he called his rude and insulting attitude.

Camp acquitted Alexander Wager in the trial, but a new trial was ordered.