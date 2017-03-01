TOKYO (AP) — A Canadian man serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the Swedish ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family.
Swedish Ambassador Torkel Stiernlof says he met Hyeon Soo Lim, a pastor who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, for 40 minutes last week. He said they discussed Lim’s health and other matters, but refused to comment further.
The ambassador said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that he and Lim “weren’t rushed.”
He says there were two North Korean officials in civilian clothes and an official photographer present throughout the meeting, which was held in a conference room at a Pyongyang hotel.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
Lim was accused of committing “anti-state” activities.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.