Canada and the prospect of Americans moving there appears to have drawn so much online interest that it knocked out the country’s immigration website.
Internet searches for “move to Canada” and “immigrate to Canada” spiked Tuesday night as election returns favored Republican President-elect Donald Trump. “Canada” was a leading U.S. trend on Twitter, with more than 1 million tweets.
While much of the chatter was clearly tongue-in-cheek, the website for Citizenship and Immigration Canada was down at the time. Agency officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The site appeared to be working sporadically by Wednesday morning.
