BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — SundanceTV and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. are making a miniseries about Canada’s 1980s tainted-blood scandal.

The eight-part series, titled “Unspeakable,” follows the emergence of HIV and hepatitis C in Canada and the thousands of infections caused by contaminated blood.

The TV project announced Saturday is based on two books, “Bad Blood” by Vic Parsons and “The Gift of Death” by Andre Picard.

Considered one of the largest preventable medical disasters in Canadian history, the contamination prompted a federal inquiry and billions of dollars in claims.