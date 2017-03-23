TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest school board will no longer book any trips to the U.S. because of fears students might have trouble at the border due to travel restrictions enacted by President Donald Trump.

The Toronto District School Board cited the uncertainty of the new travel restrictions Wednesday. Director of Education John Malloy said students should not be placed into situations of potentially being turned away at the border. He says the board remains committed to fairness, equity, and inclusion. Trips already been approved will be allowed to proceed.

The board is one of the largest in North America with over 246,000 students and 584 schools.

Other Canadian school boards have canceled or are considering canceling trips to the U.S. The Girl Guides of Canada have cancelled all U.S. travel.