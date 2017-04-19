REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have charged a woman with human smuggling after intercepting nine refugee claimants crossing the border into Canada from the United States.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says a 43-year-old woman driving north into the Canadian prairie province of Saskatchewan was arrested after being stopped Friday with nine people from West Africa in her vehicle. Michelle Omoruyi is charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

Police Inspector Donovan Fisher said Wednesday that a significant amount of cash was found in a Regina, Saskatchewan, home that was searched the following day.

Police say the U.S. Border Patrol has arrested several other people related to the same investigation, but no details have been released.

There has been an influx of refugees crossing into Canada from the U.S.