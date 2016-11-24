TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is distancing himself from a growing opposition furor over a private Liberal fundraiser where one Chinese attendee subsequently donated $1 million to his late father’s foundation.

Trudeau said while on a trip to Monrovia, Liberia on Thursday that he has not been associated with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in any way since he was first elected to Parliament.

Trudeau says there is “tremendous separation” between himself and the foundation.

Liberal lawmakers have dismissed concerns about Trudeau’s appearance at the $1,500-a-ticket private fundraiser in May, labelling as conspiracy theory any links between the party and the $1 million donation.

Opposition lawmakers say Trudeau broke this own ethical standards set out to cabinet ministers that they must avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

His father served as prime minister from 1968 to 1984 with a brief interruption.