Most of the year, Canadians living in the United States look, talk and act so much like their neighbors that their nationality draws no attention at all. Autumn is a season of danger, though, when the mask of assimilation can be ripped off, forcing some Americans to face the unnerving, if fleeting, realization that Canada is an entirely different country.

All it takes is one mention of Canadian Thanksgiving.

The first reaction is typically laughter, as if this were another fine example of the Canadian sense of humor. Then comes disbelief. Finally, when it emerges that the holiday is celebrated on the second Monday in October, there may be a suspicion that on the other side of the border, time does not behave in the same way.

“It tends to domino into other big holidays,” said Kathryn Borel, a television writer in Los Angeles who grew up in Toronto and Quebec City. “They’ll really carefully ask you: ‘Do you celebrate Christmas on the same day? Do you celebrate — Easter?’ You can see it messing with their paradigm, like, if Thanksgiving is different, what else is different?”

A state of total innocence about Canadian Thanksgiving is easy to maintain in the United States, where the holiday gets about as much attention as the half-birthday of the youngest child in a family of 12. For one thing, it happens on Columbus Day, so eyebrows are not necessarily raised if somebody slips back to Saskatoon to spend the weekend with the family.

For another, the vast Thanksgiving-industrial complex keeps a conspiracy of silence about the existence of a parallel harvest dinner outside the U.S. Taste of Home, the American food magazine with the largest circulation, says it has never run any articles about the Canadian holiday, although it has published Thanksgiving recipes from Canadian readers. Neither has Cooking Light, the food magazine with the second-largest circulation, nor Bon Appétit, according to a spokesman.

Turkey fatigue may be partly to blame.

“It’s bad enough having to do Thanksgiving over and over every year,” Ruth Reichl, who edited Gourmet from 1999 until its demise in 2009, wrote in an email. “We never touched a second Thanksgiving!”

If these magazines had asked their stringers to hunt down Thanksgiving dishes in Calgary and Toronto, they would have found the recipes uncannily familiar. The centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner in Canada is, frequently, roast turkey with stuffing and gravy. Side dishes are made with fall vegetables like sweet potatoes. Dessert will be pie — pumpkin is a favorite.

Even Canadians struggle to explain what distinguishes their Thanksgiving table from the American one.

“We eat remarkably the same things,” said the chef Hugh Acheson, who spent most of his childhood in Ottawa and now runs several restaurants in Georgia. “Canada is such a big country, and is still finding its way culinarily, that it’s very much Americanized in terms of what we eat.”

As in the U.S., some people augment the turkey with food from the places where they or their grandparents lived before landing in North America. For Hrag Vartanian, who was born in the Armenian community of Aleppo, Syria, and grew up in Toronto, this meant tabbouleh or hummus alongside the turkey and Brussels sprouts.

Vartanian, now the editor-in-chief of the art site Hyperallergic, calls himself “a huge fan” of the holiday and tries to observe it with dinner every year in New York City, where he lives. Among other things, he sees it as a better way to spend the day than commemorating Columbus’ kickoff to the European conquest of the Western Hemisphere. But even after 16 years in the U.S., Vartanian isn’t quite sure what sets his menus apart from the ones his U.S.-born friends serve in November.

“It gets to a conversation of what exactly is Canadian food,” he said. “It’s sort of like an accented cuisine. You’re just trying to find a little thing to put in, maybe some maple candy, to bring in some of that Canadian flavor. You really have to dig.”

Strictly from a branding point of view, Canada could have done more to position its holiday apart in the public mind. A single distinctively Canadian dish would help. So would a vivid back story. The traditional account of the pilgrims and natives at Plymouth in 1621 may be highly revisionist, but at least it offers something to debunk.

Janie Haddad Tompkins, an American actor who for the past six Octobers has attended Thanksgiving dinners hosted by Canadian expatriates in Los Angeles, said that her hosts never seemed to get around to explaining why their country observes the holiday.

“I thought our Thanksgiving had to do with the pilgrims and the Indians and all that stuff, which is a real whitewashing of a genocidal moment in our history,” Haddad Tompkins said. “But I don’t know what theirs is related to at all. Except maybe we had one, and they wanted to get in on the fun.”

The Protestant church leaders in Ontario who successfully lobbied for the first national day of giving thanks in 1859 did have their eye on the U.S. holiday, but fun was not high on their list of priorities. According to Peter Stevens, who teaches history and Canadian studies at York University in Toronto, these clergymen established Thanksgiving as a religious holiday with an undercurrent of nationalist pride.

“You were supposed to go to church and reflect on the blessings you and the country had received,” Stevens said. Dinner was something of an afterthought until the 1870s and ’80s, when Canadian newspapers began looking to the United States for menu ideas.

(In Quebec, where Protestants are a minority, the new holiday caught on slowly. L’Action de Grâce, as it is called, is still somewhat optional, and the turkey-and-stuffing program is far from universal.)

When Canadians talk about their Thanksgiving, the word “quieter” comes up a lot.

“It’s a classic example of the narcissism of small differences,” Borel said. “We are like these uppity little Hobbits taking pride in being a little better, a little more moral, a little more socially conscious than Americans. But when you look at both of us, you can’t see the difference, really. Even on the holiday that you associate with tryptophan comas and drawing hand turkeys, we still need to assert our subtle moral superiority over Americans.”