BALTIMORE (AP) — A Coppin State University police officer won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man near the Baltimore campus.
News outlets report that Carroll County prosecutors announced Thursday that the officer fired based upon a reasonable belief that 18-year-old Lavar Douglas was “an imminent danger.”
Police said the officer fatally shot Douglas in December after he started shooting at a moving car. Police released video that shows Douglas firing at the vehicle before he was shot. Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo says the officer’s “quick and lawful action very well could have saved lives that day.”
The case was turned over to Carroll County after Baltimore prosecutors found a “potential conflict of interest.”
Douglas was black. Police have not identified the officer or disclosed his race.
