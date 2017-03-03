PARIS (AP) — “Oui on peut!”
The slogan on posters in Paris streets translates as “Yes We Can!”
Heard that before?
The people behind the campaign are urging former U.S President Barack Obama to join the French presidential race.
Their online petition has already attracted more than 45,000 signatures and they hope to reach a million of supporters by March 15.
With the buildup to the April-May presidential election so far dominated by the corruption investigation targeting conservative Francois Fillon, organizers say they want to inject a dose of humor in the campaign.
Though widely popular in France, Obama has no chance of success. He is not French and has no right to take part in the race.
