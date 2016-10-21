ESEKA, Cameroon (AP) — At least 53 people have died after a train overloaded with passengers derailed along the route that links Cameroon’s two major cities, the country’s transport minister said late Friday.

At least 300 others were injured in the accident in Eseka, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Yaounde, said Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o, who was at the scene.

Rail officials told state radio that the train traveling between Yaounde and the port city of Douala had been carrying 1,300 passengers instead of the usual 600. The accident came as heavy rains have caused landslides along roads in the region.

Officials were on the way to assess the situation and visit hospitals, state media reported.

The government will take care of the injured, Health Minister Andre Mama Fouda said.