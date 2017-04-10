PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia are seeking to arrest a woman who was seen on a video clip on Facebook showing her throwing a shoe at a billboard of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.
Sam Sak, a police chief in western Kampong Speu province, said Monday his force is looking for 38-year-old Sam Sokha, who he said was understood to be a labor activist and supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.
The provincial prosecutor’s office on Saturday issued a summons for her to appear for questioning, but when she did not show up and apparently fled her home, it asked police to arrest her.
Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party has been aggressively prosecuting critics ahead of nationwide local elections this June.
