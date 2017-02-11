PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The head of Cambodia’s opposition party has announced his resignation from the group after the country’s long-serving prime minister announced plans for a law that could lead to the party’s dissolution.
Sam Rainsy announced his resignation Saturday in a letter to his Cambodia National Rescue Party.
His actions came after Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier this month vowed to amend the laws on political parties to keep convicts from holding leadership positions, among other rules.
Sam Rainsy is in self-imposed exile to avoid a prison sentence for criminal defamation. He’s been the target of several lawsuits by Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People’s Party.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
The opposition says the lawsuits are without merit, and just a legal ploy to try to cripple them. Cambodia will hold local elections this June.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.