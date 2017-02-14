PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the premiere of Angelina Jolie’s film based on a memoir from a Khmer Rouge survivor.
A spokesman for the government agency that oversees the archaeological site said Tuesday that Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk will also attend the showing of “First They Killed My Father,” on Saturday at the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex.
The film is based on Loung Ung’s account of her survival as a child under the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge regime, believed to be responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million of their countrymen.
Jolie, who directed the Khmer-language film on location in 2015-16, has had an affinity for Cambodia since she began goodwill work for the U.N.’s refugee agency in 2001, and has an adopted Cambodian son, Maddox.
