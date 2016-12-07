PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s deputy opposition leader who was pardoned from jail time for ignoring a court summons has returned to parliament, saying he and Prime Minister Hun Sen have agreed to reconcile.
Kem Sokha and fellow lawmakers of the Cambodia National Rescue Party last month ended a six-month boycott of parliament to protest what they said was politically motivated harassment after several were stripped of parliamentary immunity and sued by Hun Sen’s government. Opposition members said they returned to parliament to seek a political truce.
Kem Sokha was granted a royal pardon on Dec. 2 at Hun Sen’s request.
Kem Sokha said he and Hun Sen agreed to resolve their differences through talk.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.