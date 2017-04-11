PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Prosecutors in Cambodia have charged a Cambodian-American man with sexually abusing 11 boys aged 10 to 15 years old.

Phan Sopheak, a court spokesman in Takeo province south of Phnom Penh, said Tan Saravuth was charged Tuesday with procuring children for prostitution, a crime punishable by seven to 15 years in prison. He was arrested Friday in Phnom Penh.

Police said Tan Saravuth was born in Cambodia but went to the United States as a refugee in the early 1980s.

Action Pour Les Enfants, a nongovernmental organization that combats child sex abuse, said he told police he was arrested in the United States for sexually molesting boys and returned to Cambodia around 1997.