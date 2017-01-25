FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California zoo has welcomed a new bundle of joy: a baby rhino.
The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2jpFSrZ ) that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Tuesday that a southern white rhinoceros calf was born overnight. The unnamed calf is the first rhino calf in the zoo’s history.
Zoo officials say mother Kayla and calf are healthy and will be on exhibit soon after they are cleared by zookeepers.
This is Kayla’s third pregnancy but first time in Fresno. She arrived at Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2015 for the opening of the African Adventure exhibit.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The zoo only announced Kayla’s pregnancy on Jan. 17 because zoo officials were unable to confirm that the rhino was pregnant. Rhinoceros’ abdominal walls are too thick for normal ultrasounds.
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.