NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Whale watchers in Southern California were treated to a rare sighting of Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales.
Dale Frink, a photographer and naturalist who runs a whale-watching cruise, says the five orcas, including a small calf, were seen near Point Vicente on Saturday.
He says the Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas, identified by a darker saddle area behind the dorsal fin, make only rare appearances in Orange County waters. They’re more common off San Diego and south to Peru.
California Killer Whale Project researcher Alisa Schulman-Janiger tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2i5Mrkw) that it was her first time seeing the rare type of orca in 35 years of research.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
Frink says the boat followed the pod for about a half hour.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.