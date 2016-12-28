LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. (AP) — Three visiting California teens are safe in the Florida Keys thanks to a marine deputy who rescued them from atop a capsized boat.
Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says 18-year-olds Zack Sowder and Brent Shishido and 16-year-old Jacob Sowder — all of Orange County, California — climbed atop the capsized boat and called 911 on a cellphone Tuesday.
The teens were perched on the overturned hull, their life jackets trapped under the 22-foot vessel, when Marine Deputy James Hagar arrived in a boat. Sheriff’s officials say the teens were fortunate to have a strong-enough cellphone signal and to know their general location.
Herrin says the boat took on water 2 ½ miles off Little Torch Key, quickly capsizing.
Little Torch Key is about 30 miles north of Key West.
