SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An upcoming California Supreme Court ruling could help speed construction of the state’s $64 billion high-speed rail project.
The court will decide Thursday whether federal law exempts state-owned and funded rail lines from California’s strict environmental review law.
The ruling will come in a lawsuit filed under the California Environmental Quality Act challenging plans to introduce freight trains on a Northern California rail line.
Supporters and critics of the state’s high-speed rail system say the decision also could apply to the bullet train planned between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The high-speed rail project has faced numerous lawsuits alleging violations of the environmental quality act. Those lawsuits could disappear if the California Supreme Court rules that federal law pre-empts the act for state rail projects.