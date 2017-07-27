SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An upcoming California Supreme Court ruling could help speed construction of the state’s $64 billion high-speed rail project.

The court will decide Thursday whether federal law exempts state-owned and funded rail lines from California’s strict environmental review law.

The ruling will come in a lawsuit filed under the California Environmental Quality Act challenging plans to introduce freight trains on a Northern California rail line.

Supporters and critics of the state’s high-speed rail system say the decision also could apply to the bullet train planned between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The high-speed rail project has faced numerous lawsuits alleging violations of the environmental quality act. Those lawsuits could disappear if the California Supreme Court rules that federal law pre-empts the act for state rail projects.