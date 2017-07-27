SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California deputy attorney general has been charged in San Diego with possession of child pornography.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Raymond Joseph Liddy pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond. The attorney general’s office said Wednesday it is aware of the matter and that the 53-year-old Liddy was placed on administrative leave.
The newspaper reported that the complaint said an electronic service provider sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January that a user had uploaded an image that appeared to be child porn. A month later another provider sent a similar tip to the organization.
Local and federal authorities said they traced the activity to Liddy’s home, where a search uncovered photos on a computer and thumbdrive of minors engaged in sexual conduct.
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
