Share story

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The State Bar of California has approved a new ethics rule that would subject lawyers to discipline for having sex with their clients.

The bar’s Board of Trustees passed the rule Thursday as part of a long-awaited overhaul of attorney conduct standards.

California currently bars attorneys from coercing a client into sex or demanding sex in exchange for legal representation. The new rule completely bans sex between lawyers and clients with some exceptions. More than a dozen other states have a similar blanket sex ban.

Supporters said the relationship between a lawyer and client is inherently unequal, so any sexual relationship is potentially coercive. But some attorneys said it was an unjustified invasion of privacy.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The new rule now goes to the California Supreme Court, which has the final say.

The Associated Press