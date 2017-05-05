SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman attacked by a shark in Southern California remains in critical condition, but a doctor says she’s doing “remarkably well.”
Thirty-five-year-old Leeanne Ericson was bitten in the right buttock and leg while swimming at San Onofre State Beach last Saturday. The shark tore through muscle.
Her boyfriend and others got her to shore. At a hospital news conference Friday, the family thanked emergency responders and others for saving her life.
Trauma surgeon Gail Tominaga says Ericson is out of a medical coma but remains on a breathing machine and faces a long recovery. She can respond to questions by nodding her head.
Doctors are hopeful she’ll be able to use her leg again, although it won’t be normal. She’s had several operations, and more are planned.
