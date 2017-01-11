WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is resting at home after having a pacemaker installed this week.
Feinstein, 83, said in a statement Wednesday that the procedure went smoothly and was undertaken out of caution.
The implantation was performed on Tuesday after Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, participated in questioning Alabama GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions in a hearing on his nomination to be attorney general.
The statement from her office says she’ll return to a full schedule soon. It says it was a “routine, voluntary” procedure but added no further details.
Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992. She has yet to say whether she will run for re-election when her seat is up in 2018.
