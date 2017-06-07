Share story

By
The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central California police say a suspected gang member was shot and killed after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2sSOuth) that the incident occurred in Fresno early Wednesday. No police officers or civilians were hit or injured.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the man, who he described as a 21-year-old gang member, didn’t appear to be targeting anyone. His name was not released.

Police recovered between 75 and 100 casings at the scene.

Dyer described the shooting as an isolated incident.

The violence comes nearly two months after another Fresno random shooting.

Authorities say three white men were killed April 18 in a racially motivated attack. Prosecutors have charged Kori Ali Muhammad, who’s black, in the attacks and with killing a fourth white man.

