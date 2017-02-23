SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California police chief and mayor say federal agents “betrayed” local officers assisting in the takedown of alleged members of the notorious El Salvadoran-based gang by also using the pre-dawn raids to also make immigration arrests.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel and assistant chief Dan Flippo said Thursday that Department of Homeland Security officials lied when they assured them a Feb. 13 joint operation in the region would not include immigration-related arrests. Flippo said he learned a “number” of immigration arrests were made the next night when more than 100 people showed up to a Santa Cruz City Council meeting to voice their displeasure.

Mayor Cynthia Chase expressed similar sentiment.

DHS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santa Cruz is a “sanctuary city,” which bars police from cooperating with federal authorities investigating immigration violations.