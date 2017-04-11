SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California police officer has been placed on administrative leave after throwing a jaywalker to the ground and striking him in the face multiple times in an incident captured on video.

Police say the Sacramento officer attempted to stop the man who was seen illegally crossing a street Monday afternoon. The officer then got out of his patrol car and tried to detain him, but the subject walked away.

The two men argued and police say the pedestrian challenged the officer to a fight. Police say the officer charged at the man to take him into custody, then “the officer threw the pedestrian to the ground and began striking him in the face with his hand multiple times.”

The department says the actions appear to show unacceptable conduct.