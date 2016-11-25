SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Police in the city of South San Francisco say an officer was struck in the head with a skateboard and critically injured while chasing a suspect.
A police statement released early Friday said the officer was in surgery. The officer was pursuing the suspect Thursday afternoon after getting a report that someone was causing a disturbance.
Authorities say the man fled on a skateboard and then turned and used it to knock the officer unconscious. Another officer arrested the man.
The injured officer’s name hasn’t been released. Police didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking further information on the officer’s condition.
