SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California teacher has been sentenced to 190 years in federal prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with young girls and videotaping the encounters.
Robert Ruben Ornelas was found guilty in November on seven counts including having illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country and producing child pornography.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2m7Fj8p) a judge on Monday gave Ornelas the maximum punishment.
Prosecutors said Ornelas made at least three trips to the Philippines beginning in 2006 and brought video images of the sexual encounters to the United States.
A relative found the pornography on Ornelas’ computer in 2013, triggering the investigation.
Ornelas worked as a teacher in the Santa Ana Unified School District from 1992 to 2003.
He coached a local girls’ softball team.
