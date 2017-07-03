ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found near a Southern California lake pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Monday.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., hands shackled at his waist, appeared before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Cathryn Brougham, who set bail at $10 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16.

Andressian was returned to Los Angeles County last week from Las Vegas, where he was arrested.

His new attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, met with Andressian for the first time during the weekend in jail.

Authorities say homicide detectives discovered the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on June 30. The boy had been missing for more than two months.