SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty to the killing or harming of more than 20 cats he abducted from a San Jose neighborhood.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Robert Ray Farmer entered his plea Tuesday. He faces more than 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Farmer abducted the cats from the quiet residential Cambrian Park neighborhood.

Investigators arrested him last year after they found him sleeping in a car where the carcass of an orange tabby cat and several cat collars were later discovered.

Authorities say Farmer may have killed up to 16 cats. Only four bodies were found.

Surveillance video of one of the cat abductions coupled with many resident tips to police led to Farmer’s arrest.